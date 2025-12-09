Chiefs vs Chargers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

In NFL action on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Chiefs vs Chargers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chiefs win (68%)

Chiefs vs Chargers Point Spread

The Chiefs are 4.5-point favorites against the Chargers. The Chiefs are -112 to cover the spread, while the Chargers are -108 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Chargers Over/Under

The over/under for Chiefs-Chargers on Dec. 14 is 42.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Chiefs vs Chargers Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +188 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -225 favorite at home.

Chiefs vs Chargers Betting Trends

Against the spread, Kansas City is 5-8-0 this year.

The Chiefs have an ATS record of 3-3 as 4.5-point favorites or more.

This year, four of the Chiefs' 13 games have gone over the point total.

The Chargers have six wins in 13 contests against the spread this year.

The Chargers have seen six of their 13 games go over the point total.

Chiefs vs Chargers Odds & Spread

Moneyline: KC: (-225) | LAC: (+188)

KC: (-225) | LAC: (+188) Spread: KC: -4.5 (-112) | LAC: +4.5 (-108)

KC: -4.5 (-112) | LAC: +4.5 (-108) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

