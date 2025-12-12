Steelers vs Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15 Monday Night Football

Monday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins.

Steelers vs Dolphins Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dolphins win (52.9%)

Steelers vs Dolphins Point Spread

The Steelers are 3-point favorites against the Dolphins. The Steelers are -115 to cover the spread, while the Dolphins are -105 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Steelers vs Dolphins Over/Under

Steelers versus Dolphins, on Dec. 15, has an over/under of 41.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Steelers vs Dolphins Moneyline

The Steelers vs Dolphins moneyline has Pittsburgh as a -178 favorite, while Miami is a +150 underdog on the road.

Steelers vs Dolphins Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is 6-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Steelers have won twice ATS (2-3) as a 3-point favorite or more this season.

There have been seven Steelers games (out of 13) that hit the over this season.

The Dolphins are 7-6-0 against the spread this year.

Miami has an ATS record of 4-1 as 3-point underdogs or more.

The Dolphins have played 13 games this season, and seven of them have hit the over.

Steelers vs Dolphins Odds & Spread

Moneyline: PIT: (-178) | MIA: (+150)

PIT: (-178) | MIA: (+150) Spread: PIT: -3 (-115) | MIA: +3 (-105)

PIT: -3 (-115) | MIA: +3 (-105) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

