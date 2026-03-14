FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Devils vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Devils vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Los Angeles Kings.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Kings Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (32-31-2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (26-23-15)
  • Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-144)Kings (+120)5.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Devils win (50.3%)

Devils vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kings. The Devils are +164 to cover the spread, while the Kings are -205.

Devils vs Kings Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Devils versus Kings matchup on March 14 has been set at 5.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Devils vs Kings Moneyline

  • The Devils vs Kings moneyline has New Jersey as a -144 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +120 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup