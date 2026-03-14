Devils vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Los Angeles Kings.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Kings Game Info

New Jersey Devils (32-31-2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (26-23-15)

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-144) Kings (+120) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (50.3%)

Devils vs Kings Puck Line

The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kings. The Devils are +164 to cover the spread, while the Kings are -205.

Devils vs Kings Over/Under

The over/under for the Devils versus Kings matchup on March 14 has been set at 5.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Devils vs Kings Moneyline

The Devils vs Kings moneyline has New Jersey as a -144 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +120 underdog on the road.

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