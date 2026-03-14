NHL
Devils vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Los Angeles Kings.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Devils vs Kings Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (32-31-2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (26-23-15)
- Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Kings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-144)
|Kings (+120)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Devils win (50.3%)
Devils vs Kings Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kings. The Devils are +164 to cover the spread, while the Kings are -205.
Devils vs Kings Over/Under
- The over/under for the Devils versus Kings matchup on March 14 has been set at 5.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Devils vs Kings Moneyline
- The Devils vs Kings moneyline has New Jersey as a -144 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +120 underdog on the road.