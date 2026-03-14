Islanders vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Calgary Flames.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Islanders vs Flames Game Info

New York Islanders (37-23-5) vs. Calgary Flames (26-32-7)

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-166) Flames (+138) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (60.4%)

Islanders vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Islanders. The Flames are -180 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +146.

Islanders vs Flames Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Islanders-Flames game on March 14, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.

Islanders vs Flames Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Islanders, Calgary is the underdog at +138, and New York is -166 playing at home.

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