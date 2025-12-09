Ravens vs Bengals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ravens vs Bengals Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ravens win (64.2%)

Ravens vs Bengals Point Spread

The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites against the Bengals. The Ravens are -110 to cover the spread, while the Bengals are -110 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Ravens vs Bengals Over/Under

Ravens versus Bengals on Dec. 14 has an over/under of 51.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Ravens vs Bengals Moneyline

The Ravens vs Bengals moneyline has Baltimore as a -142 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +120 underdog at home.

Ravens vs Bengals Betting Trends

Baltimore is 4-9-0 against the spread this year.

The Ravens' ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or more is 4-6.

Out of 13 Ravens games so far this year, eight have gone over the total.

The Bengals are 6-7-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, Cincinnati is 5-5.

The Bengals have seen eight of their 13 games go over the point total.

Ravens vs Bengals Odds & Spread

Moneyline: BAL: (-142) | CIN: (+120)

BAL: (-142) | CIN: (+120) Spread: BAL: -2.5 (-110) | CIN: +2.5 (-110)

BAL: -2.5 (-110) | CIN: +2.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

