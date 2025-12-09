Giants vs Commanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

The New York Giants are among the NFL teams busy on Sunday, versus the Washington Commanders.

Giants vs Commanders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (62%)

Giants vs Commanders Point Spread

The Giants are 2.5-point favorites against the Commanders. The Giants are -110 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are -110 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Giants vs Commanders Over/Under

The over/under for Giants-Commanders on Dec. 14 is 46.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Giants vs Commanders Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Giants vs. Commanders reveal New York as the favorite (-134) and Washington as the underdog (+114) on the road.

Giants vs Commanders Betting Trends

New York's record against the spread is 7-6-0.

There have been eight Giants games (out of 13) that went over the total this year.

Against the spread, the Commanders are 4-9-0 this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, Washington has two wins ATS (2-6).

This year, six of the Commanders' 13 games have gone over the point total.

