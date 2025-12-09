Jaguars vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

On Sunday in the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars are playing the New York Jets.

Jaguars vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jaguars win (82.3%)

Jaguars vs Jets Point Spread

The Jaguars are 11.5-point favorites against the Jets. The Jaguars are -110 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -110 to cover as an 11.5-point underdog.

Jaguars vs Jets Over/Under

Jaguars versus Jets, on Dec. 14, has an over/under of 41.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Jaguars vs Jets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Jaguars vs. Jets reveal Jacksonville as the favorite (-800) and New York as the underdog (+560) on the road.

Jaguars vs Jets Betting Trends

Against the spread, Jacksonville is 8-5-0 this year.

The Jaguars have seen seven of their 13 games hit the over.

The Jets have beaten the spread seven times in 13 games.

New York has won once ATS (1-1) as an 11.5-point underdog or more this season.

The Jets have played 13 games this season, and eight of them have hit the over.

