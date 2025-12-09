49ers vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

The San Francisco 49ers are among the NFL teams in action on Sunday, up against the Tennessee Titans.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

49ers vs Titans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 49ers win (89.8%)

49ers vs Titans Point Spread

The 49ers are 12.5-point favorites against the Titans. The 49ers are -112 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -108 to cover as a 12.5-point underdog.

49ers vs Titans Over/Under

49ers versus Titans, on Dec. 14, has an over/under of 44.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

49ers vs Titans Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for 49ers-Titans, San Francisco is the favorite at -1149, and Tennessee is +730 playing on the road.

49ers vs Titans Betting Trends

San Francisco has eight wins in 13 games against the spread this year.

This season, seven of the 49ers' 13 games have hit the over.

The Titans' record against the spread is 6-7-0.

As a 12.5-point underdog or greater, Tennessee has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

There have been eight Titans games (out of 13) that hit the over this season.

Check out even more in-depth 49ers vs. Titans analysis on FanDuel Research.

49ers vs Titans Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-1149) | TEN: (+730)

SF: (-1149) | TEN: (+730) Spread: SF: -12.5 (-112) | TEN: +12.5 (-108)

SF: -12.5 (-112) | TEN: +12.5 (-108) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!