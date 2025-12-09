Buccaneers vs Falcons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15 Thursday Night Football

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus the Atlanta Falcons is on the NFL schedule for Thursday.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NFL betting odds.

Buccaneers vs Falcons Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Buccaneers vs Falcons Point Spread

The Buccaneers are 4.5-point favorites against the Falcons. The Buccaneers are -110 to cover the spread, while the Falcons are -110 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Buccaneers vs Falcons Over/Under

The over/under for the Buccaneers versus Falcons game on Dec. 11 has been set at 44.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Buccaneers vs Falcons Moneyline

Atlanta is a +190 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -230 favorite on the road.

Buccaneers vs Falcons Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 5-8-0 against the spread this year.

The Buccaneers have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.

There have been seven Buccaneers games (out of 13) that hit the over this year.

The Falcons have six wins in 13 contests against the spread this season.

Atlanta has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this season.

This year, six of the Falcons' 13 games have hit the over.

