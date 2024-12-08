NFL Games This Sunday: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14

There are several strong matchups on the Week 14 NFL schedule's Sunday slate, including the Buffalo Bills playing the Los Angeles Rams.

Here is the betting info to dissect ahead of Week 14 NFL Sunday.

Vikings vs. Falcons

The Minnesota Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, in a battle featuring two of the top offensive performers in football in wideout Justin Jefferson and running back Bijan Robinson.

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Projected Favorite: Vikings (77.10% win probability)

Vikings (77.10% win probability) Spread: Minnesota (-5.5)

Minnesota (-5.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Dolphins vs. Jets

When the Miami Dolphins (5-7) and the New York Jets (3-9) go head to head on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. ET, they will both be aiming to right the ship after losing their last game. The Dolphins lost 30-17 to the Packers, and the Jets are coming off a 26-21 loss to the Seahawks.

Matchup: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins Projected Favorite: Dolphins (75.02% win probability)

Dolphins (75.02% win probability) Spread: Miami (-5.5)

Miami (-5.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Giants vs. Saints

The New Orleans Saints (4-8) and Alvin Kamara, one of the NFL's top runners, should have a productive day on the ground on Sunday, as the New York Giants (2-10) own the 29th-ranked run defense in the league. The two teams will compete at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 8.

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants Projected Favorite: Saints (66.44% win probability)

Saints (66.44% win probability) Spread: New Orleans (-5.5)

New Orleans (-5.5) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

41.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Steelers vs. Browns

On Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, the Cleveland Browns will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Favorite: Steelers (86.59% win probability)

Steelers (86.59% win probability) Spread: Pittsburgh (-6.5)

Pittsburgh (-6.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

43.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Eagles vs. Panthers

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) and Saquon Barkley, one of the NFL's top rushers, should have a big day running the ball on Sunday, as the Carolina Panthers (3-9) own the worst run defense in the league. The two teams will match up at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 8.

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Favorite: Eagles (85.54% win probability)

Eagles (85.54% win probability) Spread: Philadelphia (-13.5)

Philadelphia (-13.5) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

45.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Buccaneers vs. Raiders

Star pass-catcher Brock Bowers will lead the Las Vegas Raiders into their battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Favorite: Buccaneers (80.23% win probability)

Buccaneers (80.23% win probability) Spread: Tampa Bay (-6.5)

Tampa Bay (-6.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Titans vs. Jaguars

Brian Thomas Jr. and the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium.

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans Projected Favorite: Titans (62.06% win probability)

Titans (62.06% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-3.5)

Tennessee (-3.5) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

39.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Trey McBride will lead the Arizona Cardinals into their battle against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals Projected Favorite: Cardinals (71.22% win probability)

Cardinals (71.22% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-2.5)

Arizona (-2.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Rams vs. Bills

After securing a 35-10 victory versus the 49ers in their last contest, the Buffalo Bills (10-2) will visit the Los Angeles Rams (6-6), who are coming off a 21-14 win over the Saints, at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Projected Favorite: Bills (66.20% win probability)

Bills (66.20% win probability) Spread: Buffalo (-3.5)

Buffalo (-3.5) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

49.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

49ers vs. Bears

Levi's Stadium is the venue where the San Francisco 49ers will match up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

Matchup: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers Projected Favorite: 49ers (64.97% win probability)

49ers (64.97% win probability) Spread: San Francisco (-3.5)

San Francisco (-3.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Chiefs vs. Chargers

When the Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) square off on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET, they will both be aiming to maintain momentum after winning their last game. The Chiefs won 19-17 versus the Raiders, and the Chargers are coming off a 17-13 victory over the Falcons.

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Favorite: Chiefs (59.11% win probability)

Chiefs (59.11% win probability) Spread: Kansas City (-3.5)

Kansas City (-3.5) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

