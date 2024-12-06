Saints vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the New Orleans Saints taking on the New York Giants.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Saints vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saints win (66.4%)

Saints vs Giants Point Spread

The Saints are 5.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Saints are -105 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -115 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Saints vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 41.5 points has been set for the Saints-Giants game on Dec. 8, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Saints vs Giants Moneyline

New Orleans is a -245 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +200 underdog at home.

Saints vs Giants Betting Trends

New Orleans has covered the spread five times in 12 games.

The Saints don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been seven Saints games (out of 12) that hit the over this year.

The Giants have beaten the spread three times in 12 games.

New York has an ATS record of 3-2 as 5.5-point underdogs or more.

The Giants have played 12 games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.

Saints vs Giants Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NO: (-245) | NYG: (+200)

NO: (-245) | NYG: (+200) Spread: NO: -5.5 (-105) | NYG: +5.5 (-115)

NO: -5.5 (-105) | NYG: +5.5 (-115) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!