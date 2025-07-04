Dodgers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

Odds updated as of 4:17 p.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Houston Astros.

Dodgers vs Astros Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-32) vs. Houston Astros (52-35)

Date: Friday, July 4, 2025

Friday, July 4, 2025 Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and SCHN

Dodgers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-178) | HOU: (+150)

LAD: (-178) | HOU: (+150) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+112) | HOU: +1.5 (-134)

LAD: -1.5 (+112) | HOU: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Casparius (Dodgers) - 6-2, 3.97 ERA vs Lance McCullers (Astros) - 1-3, 6.61 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Ben Casparius (6-2) to the mound, while Lance McCullers (1-3) will get the nod for the Astros. Casparius has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Casparius' team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Astros are 4-4-0 against the spread when McCullers starts. The Astros have played as the moneyline underdog for three of McCullers' starts this season, and they won every game.

Dodgers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (58.9%)

Dodgers vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is the underdog, +150 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -178 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Astros Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Astros. The Dodgers are +112 to cover the spread, while the Astros are -134.

Dodgers vs Astros Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Dodgers-Astros on July 4, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Dodgers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (66.2%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 31-13 when favored by -178 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 48 of their 86 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 39-47-0 against the spread in their 86 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have a 14-10 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 58.3% of those games).

Houston has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

In the 86 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-50-2).

The Astros are 44-42-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 96 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .627. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .385.

He ranks 36th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Mookie Betts is hitting .246 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 35 walks, while slugging .383 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average ranks 113th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 95th, and his slugging percentage 122nd.

Andy Pages has 92 hits this season and has a slash line of .289/.326/.503.

Will Smith leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .425 this season while batting .324 with 40 walks and 43 runs scored.

Smith enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two home runs, four walks and two RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes has 11 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 43 walks while batting .256. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 83rd, his on-base percentage is 40th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Jose Altuve has 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks while batting .262. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .322.

His batting average ranks 69th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 87th in slugging.

Jake Meyers is batting .304 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 26 walks.

Cam Smith is hitting .291 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.

