Bills vs Rams Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Buffalo Bills facing the Los Angeles Rams.

Bills vs Rams Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bills win (66.2%)

Bills vs Rams Point Spread

The Bills are 3.5-point favorites against the Rams. The Bills are -110 to cover the spread, while the Rams are -110 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Rams Over/Under

The over/under for the Bills versus Rams matchup on Dec. 8 has been set at 49.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bills vs Rams Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rams-Bills, Los Angeles is the underdog at +156, and Buffalo is -186 playing on the road.

Bills vs Rams Betting Trends

Against the spread, Buffalo is 8-4-0 this season.

Against the spread as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Bills are 4-2.

The Bills have played 12 games this season and eight of them have gone over the total.

The Rams have covered the spread five times in 12 games.

As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Los Angeles has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

There have been six Rams games (out of 12) that went over the total this year.

Bills vs Rams Odds & Spread

