Vikings vs Falcons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

The Sunday slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons.

Vikings vs Falcons Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vikings win (77.1%)

Vikings vs Falcons Point Spread

The Vikings are 5.5-point favorites against the Falcons. The Vikings are -114 to cover the spread, while the Falcons are -106 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Vikings vs Falcons Over/Under

A total of 46.5 points has been set for the Vikings-Falcons game on Dec. 8, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Vikings vs Falcons Moneyline

The Vikings vs Falcons moneyline has Minnesota as a -250 favorite, while Atlanta is a +205 underdog on the road.

Vikings vs Falcons Betting Trends

Against the spread, Minnesota is 7-4-1 this season.

The Vikings have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, four of the Vikings' 12 games have gone over the point total.

The Falcons' record against the spread is 5-7-0.

Atlanta is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this season.

The Falcons have played 12 games this year, and four of them have hit the over.

Vikings vs Falcons Odds & Spread

