Eagles vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Carolina Panthers in NFL action on Sunday.

Eagles vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Eagles win (85.5%)

Eagles vs Panthers Point Spread

The Eagles are 13.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Eagles are -115 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -105 to cover as a 13.5-point underdog.

Eagles vs Panthers Over/Under

Eagles versus Panthers on Dec. 8 has an over/under of 45.5 points, with the over -112 and the under -108.

Eagles vs Panthers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Eagles-Panthers, Philadelphia is the favorite at -952, and Carolina is +640 playing on the road.

Eagles vs Panthers Betting Trends

Philadelphia has covered the spread eight times in 12 games.

The Eagles have seen five of their 12 games go over the point total.

The Panthers have beaten the spread five times in 12 games.

Out of 12 Panthers games so far this season, nine have hit the over.

