White Sox vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

Odds updated as of 4:18 p.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Chicago White Sox play the Colorado Rockies.

White Sox vs Rockies Game Info

Chicago White Sox (28-59) vs. Colorado Rockies (20-67)

Date: Friday, July 4, 2025

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and CHSN

White Sox vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHW: (-130) | COL: (+110)

CHW: (-130) | COL: (+110) Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+115) | COL: +1.5 (-138)

CHW: -1.5 (+115) | COL: +1.5 (-138) Total: 11 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

White Sox vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser (White Sox) - 3-2, 1.90 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 3-11, 6.69 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Adrian Houser (3-2) to the mound, while Antonio Senzatela (3-11) will answer the bell for the Rockies. Houser and his team are 5-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. This will be Houser's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. When Senzatela starts, the Rockies have gone 6-10-0 against the spread. The Rockies have a 5-11 record in Senzatela's 16 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

White Sox vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockies win (50.3%)

White Sox vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for White Sox vs. Rockies reveal Chicago as the favorite (-130) and Colorado as the underdog (+110) despite being the home team.

White Sox vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are hosting the White Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are +115 to cover the spread, and the White Sox are -138.

A combined run total of 11 has been set for White Sox-Rockies on July 4, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

White Sox vs Rockies Betting Trends

The White Sox have yet to play a game this season where they are named as the favorite to win.

Chicago has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -130.

The White Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 36 of their 84 opportunities.

In 84 games with a line this season, the White Sox have a mark of 46-38-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 18 of the 82 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (22%).

Colorado has a 16-63 record (winning just 20.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times this season for a 34-48-3 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have gone 33-52-0 against the spread this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas leads Chicago in OBP (.301), slugging percentage (.395) and total hits (68) this season. He has a .220 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 144th, his on-base percentage ranks 127th, and he is 108th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .234 with 10 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 17 walks, while slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Chase Meidroth has 59 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.346/.304.

Lenyn Sosa has an OPS of .688, fueled by an OBP of .288 and a team-best slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has put up a team-high OBP (.332) and slugging percentage (.525), and leads the Rockies in hits (85, while batting .286).

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Beck is hitting .273 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Mickey Moniak is batting .242 with eight doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 14 walks.

Ryan McMahon has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .213.

