49ers vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Chicago Bears.

49ers vs Bears Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 49ers win (65%)

49ers vs Bears Point Spread

The 49ers are 3.5-point favorites against the Bears. The 49ers are -120 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -102 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

49ers vs Bears Over/Under

49ers versus Bears, on Dec. 8, has an over/under of 44.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

49ers vs Bears Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for 49ers vs. Bears reveal San Francisco as the favorite (-205) and Chicago as the underdog (+172) on the road.

49ers vs Bears Betting Trends

San Francisco has four wins in 12 games against the spread this year.

As 3.5-point favorites or more, the 49ers are 4-5 against the spread.

The 49ers have seen seven of their 12 games go over the point total.

The Bears' record against the spread is 7-4-1.

As 3.5-point underdogs or more, Chicago is 3-0 against the spread.

Out of 12 Bears games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

49ers vs Bears Odds & Spread

