Cardinals vs Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

NFL action on Sunday includes the Arizona Cardinals playing the Seattle Seahawks.

Cardinals vs Seahawks Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (71.2%)

Cardinals vs Seahawks Point Spread

The Cardinals are 2.5-point favorites against the Seahawks. The Cardinals are -110 to cover the spread, while the Seahawks are -110 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Cardinals vs Seahawks Over/Under

A combined point total of 44.5 has been set for Cardinals-Seahawks on Dec. 8, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Cardinals vs Seahawks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Seahawks, Arizona is the favorite at -142, and Seattle is +120 playing on the road.

Cardinals vs Seahawks Betting Trends

Arizona has eight wins in 12 games against the spread this season.

The Cardinals are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this year.

There have been four Cardinals games (out of 12) that went over the total this year.

The Seahawks have five wins in 12 contests against the spread this year.

Seattle has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

The Seahawks have played 12 games this season, and six of them have gone over the total.

Cardinals vs Seahawks Odds & Spread

