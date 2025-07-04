Diamondbacks vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

Odds updated as of 4:16 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Diamondbacks vs Royals Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (43-44) vs. Kansas City Royals (41-47)

Date: Friday, July 4, 2025

Friday, July 4, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: MLB Network, ARID, and FDSKC

Diamondbacks vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-110) | KC: (-106)

ARI: (-110) | KC: (-106) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-188) | KC: -1.5 (+155)

ARI: +1.5 (-188) | KC: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Diamondbacks vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 3-4, 5.12 ERA vs Kris Bubic (Royals) - 6-6, 2.25 ERA

The Diamondbacks will call on Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4) versus the Royals and Kris Bubic (6-6). Rodríguez's team is 5-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rodriguez's team has won 44.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-5). The Royals are 8-7-0 ATS in Bubic's 15 starts with a set spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Bubic's starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those games.

Diamondbacks vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (50.5%)

Diamondbacks vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -110 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Royals are +155 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Royals Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Royals on July 4 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Diamondbacks vs Royals Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 29, or 50.9%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has come away with a win 29 times in 57 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 45 of their 84 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 39-45-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have put together a 26-29 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.3% of those games).

Kansas City has a 23-29 record (winning 44.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Royals have played in 87 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-52-2).

The Royals have put together a 45-42-0 record against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 85 hits. He has a .269 batting average and a slugging percentage of .418.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Josh Naylor has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 54 runs. He's batting .303 this season and slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .357.

His batting average is 10th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 40th, and his slugging percentage 45th.

Eugenio Suarez has 78 hits this season and has a slash line of .250/.318/.561.

Ketel Marte has 19 home runs, 40 RBI and a batting average of .299 this season.

Marte heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .222 with three home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a slugging percentage of .488 and has 100 hits, both team-best figures for the Royals. He's batting .289 and with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 24th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Witt hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .310 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Maikel Garcia leads his team with a .365 OBP. He has a batting average of .305 while slugging .469.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is seventh in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .266 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Jonathan India has 17 doubles, four home runs and 33 walks while batting .244.

