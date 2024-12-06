FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Titans vs Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

Data Skrive

Titans vs Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

The Tennessee Titans versus the Jacksonville Jaguars is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NFL betting odds.

Titans vs Jaguars Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Titans win (62.1%)

Titans vs Jaguars Point Spread

The Titans are 3.5-point favorites against the Jaguars. The Titans are -102 to cover the spread, while the Jaguars are -120 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Titans vs Jaguars Over/Under

Titans versus Jaguars, on Dec. 8, has an over/under of 39.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Titans vs Jaguars Moneyline

Tennessee is the favorite, -174 on the moneyline, while Jacksonville is a +146 underdog on the road.

Titans vs Jaguars Betting Trends

  • Tennessee has two wins against the spread this season.
  • The Titans don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • Out of 12 Titans games so far this season, seven have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, the Jaguars are 7-5-0 this year.
  • Jacksonville has an ATS record of 6-2 as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.
  • Out of 12 Jaguars games so far this year, seven have hit the over.

Titans vs Jaguars Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: TEN: (-174) | JAX: (+146)
  • Spread: TEN: -3.5 (-102) | JAX: +3.5 (-120)
  • Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

