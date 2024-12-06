Titans vs Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

The Tennessee Titans versus the Jacksonville Jaguars is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Titans vs Jaguars Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Titans win (62.1%)

Titans vs Jaguars Point Spread

The Titans are 3.5-point favorites against the Jaguars. The Titans are -102 to cover the spread, while the Jaguars are -120 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Titans vs Jaguars Over/Under

Titans versus Jaguars, on Dec. 8, has an over/under of 39.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Titans vs Jaguars Moneyline

Tennessee is the favorite, -174 on the moneyline, while Jacksonville is a +146 underdog on the road.

Titans vs Jaguars Betting Trends

Tennessee has two wins against the spread this season.

The Titans don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of 12 Titans games so far this season, seven have hit the over.

Against the spread, the Jaguars are 7-5-0 this year.

Jacksonville has an ATS record of 6-2 as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.

Out of 12 Jaguars games so far this year, seven have hit the over.

Titans vs Jaguars Odds & Spread

Moneyline: TEN: (-174) | JAX: (+146)

TEN: (-174) | JAX: (+146) Spread: TEN: -3.5 (-102) | JAX: +3.5 (-120)

TEN: -3.5 (-102) | JAX: +3.5 (-120) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

