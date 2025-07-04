Braves vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

Odds updated as of 4:18 p.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Atlanta Braves playing the Baltimore Orioles.

Braves vs Orioles Game Info

Atlanta Braves (39-47) vs. Baltimore Orioles (37-49)

Date: Friday, July 4, 2025

Friday, July 4, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSO, and MASN

Braves vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-180) | BAL: (+152)

ATL: (-180) | BAL: (+152) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+114) | BAL: +1.5 (-137)

ATL: -1.5 (+114) | BAL: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Braves vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 3-6, 3.86 ERA vs Charlie Morton (Orioles) - 4-7, 5.63 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (3-6) to the mound, while Charlie Morton (4-7) will get the nod for the Orioles. Strider and his team have a record of 3-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Strider's team has been victorious in 37.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-5. The Orioles have a 3-8-0 record against the spread in Morton's starts. The Orioles have a 2-2 record in Morton's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (58.7%)

Braves vs Orioles Moneyline

Atlanta is a -180 favorite on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +152 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Orioles Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Orioles. The Braves are +114 to cover the spread, while the Orioles are -137.

Braves vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Orioles on July 4 is 8.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Braves vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 34, or 53.1%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 13-7 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -180 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 30 of their 82 opportunities.

The Braves are 37-45-0 against the spread in their 82 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles are 16-23 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41% of those games).

Baltimore has a record of 1-4 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer (20%).

The Orioles have played in 85 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-44-3).

The Orioles have collected a 31-54-0 record ATS this season (covering only 36.5% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 86 hits, batting .267 this season with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .368 and a slugging percentage of .484.

Among all qualified batters, he is 64th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 35th in slugging.

Olson will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .381 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .372 this season while batting .243 with 61 walks and 35 runs scored. He's slugging .389.

He ranks 116th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging in the majors.

Austin Riley has an OPS of .744, fueled by an OBP of .322 and a team-best slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Ozzie Albies is batting .224 with a .295 OBP and 28 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has racked up an on-base percentage of .381 and has 73 hits, both team-best marks for the Orioles. He's batting .294 and slugging .472.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 16th, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

O'Hearn brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with two doubles and two walks.

Gunnar Henderson's .447 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .276 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He is 47th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Cedric Mullins is batting .213 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 29 walks.

Jackson Holliday has 12 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .255.

