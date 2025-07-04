Mariners vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

Odds updated as of 4:16 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Pirates Game Info

Seattle Mariners (45-42) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (38-50)

Date: Friday, July 4, 2025

Friday, July 4, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet PT

Mariners vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-180) | PIT: (+152)

SEA: (-180) | PIT: (+152) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+118) | PIT: +1.5 (-142)

SEA: -1.5 (+118) | PIT: +1.5 (-142) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Mariners vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 7-4, 2.75 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 6-3, 3.62 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (7-4) to the mound, while Bailey Falter (6-3) will answer the bell for the Pirates. Woo and his team are 7-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Woo's team has a record of 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Pirates have a 10-5-0 ATS record in Falter's 15 starts that had a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Falter's starts this season, and they went 6-5 in those games.

Mariners vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (59%)

Mariners vs Pirates Moneyline

The Mariners vs Pirates moneyline has Seattle as a -180 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +152 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Pirates Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +118 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -142.

Mariners vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-Pirates on July 4, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (54.5%) in those contests.

This season Seattle has come away with a win four times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 46 of their 85 opportunities.

The Mariners are 37-48-0 against the spread in their 85 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have gone 24-32 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 6-12 (33.3%).

The Pirates have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 81 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 32 of those games (32-46-3).

The Pirates have a 41-40-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.6% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (85) this season while batting .268 with 49 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .378 and a slugging percentage of .631.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 63rd in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .705, fueled by an OBP of .310 and a team-best slugging percentage of .395 this season. He's batting .252.

His batting average is 93rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 114th, and his slugging percentage 108th.

Randy Arozarena is batting .248 with a .433 slugging percentage and 40 RBI this year.

J.P. Crawford has 88 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .387.

Crawford has safely hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with a double and an RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has racked up 59 hits, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .210 and slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 150th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds paces his team with a .393 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .237 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 125th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen has accumulated an on-base percentage of .352, a team-high for the Pirates.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .277 with 10 doubles, two triples, a home run and 12 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!