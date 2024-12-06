FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Dolphins vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Dolphins vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

The Sunday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dolphins win (75%)

Dolphins vs Jets Point Spread

The Dolphins are 5.5-point favorites against the Jets. The Dolphins are -115 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -105 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Dolphins vs Jets Over/Under

A combined point total of 44.5 has been set for Dolphins-Jets on Dec. 8, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Dolphins vs Jets Moneyline

The Dolphins vs Jets moneyline has the Dolphins as a -270 favorite, while the Jets are a +220 underdog on the road.

Dolphins vs Jets Betting Trends

  • Miami has five wins in 12 games against the spread this year.
  • The Dolphins have covered every time (2-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • The Dolphins have seen five of their 12 games go over the point total.
  • The Jets are 3-9-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Jets have played 12 games this season, and six of them have hit the over.

Dolphins vs Jets Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: MIA: (-270) | NYJ: (+220)
  • Spread: MIA: -5.5 (-115) | NYJ: +5.5 (-105)
  • Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup