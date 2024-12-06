Dolphins vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

The Sunday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets.

Dolphins vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dolphins win (75%)

Dolphins vs Jets Point Spread

The Dolphins are 5.5-point favorites against the Jets. The Dolphins are -115 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -105 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Dolphins vs Jets Over/Under

A combined point total of 44.5 has been set for Dolphins-Jets on Dec. 8, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Dolphins vs Jets Moneyline

The Dolphins vs Jets moneyline has the Dolphins as a -270 favorite, while the Jets are a +220 underdog on the road.

Dolphins vs Jets Betting Trends

Miami has five wins in 12 games against the spread this year.

The Dolphins have covered every time (2-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Dolphins have seen five of their 12 games go over the point total.

The Jets are 3-9-0 against the spread this year.

The Jets have played 12 games this season, and six of them have hit the over.

Dolphins vs Jets Odds & Spread

Dolphins vs Jets Odds & Spread

