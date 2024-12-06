Steelers vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Cleveland Browns in NFL action on Sunday.

Steelers vs Browns Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Steelers win (86.6%)

Steelers vs Browns Point Spread

The Steelers are 6.5-point favorites against the Browns. The Steelers are -115 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -105 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Steelers vs Browns Over/Under

Steelers versus Browns, on Dec. 8, has an over/under of 43.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Steelers vs Browns Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Browns-Steelers, Cleveland is the underdog at +260, and Pittsburgh is -319 playing at home.

Steelers vs Browns Betting Trends

Pittsburgh has beaten the spread nine times in 12 games.

There have been seven Steelers games (out of 12) that hit the over this year.

The Browns have four wins in 12 contests against the spread this year.

Cleveland has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this year.

There have been six Browns games (out of 12) that went over the total this year.

Steelers vs Browns Odds & Spread

