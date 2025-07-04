Athletics vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

Odds updated as of 4:17 p.m.

The San Francisco Giants will face the Athletics in MLB action on Friday.

Giants vs Athletics Game Info

San Francisco Giants (47-41) vs. Athletics (36-53)

Date: Friday, July 4, 2025

Friday, July 4, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-110) | OAK: (-106)

SF: (-110) | OAK: (-106) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166)

SF: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166) Total: 10 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Giants vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Giants) - 0-5, 4.39 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 6-7, 5.09 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Justin Verlander (0-5) versus the Athletics and JP Sears (6-7). Verlander and his team have a record of 3-10-0 against the spread when he starts. When Verlander starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-5. The Athletics have a 9-8-0 ATS record in Sears' 17 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Sears' starts this season, and they went 3-8 in those matchups.

Giants vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (51.6%)

Giants vs Athletics Moneyline

The Giants vs Athletics moneyline has the Giants as a -110 favorite, while the Athletics are a -106 underdog at home.

Giants vs Athletics Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Giants are +138 to cover, while the Athletics are -166 to cover.

Giants vs Athletics Over/Under

Giants versus Athletics on July 4 has an over/under of 10 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Giants vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 32 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Giants have won 32 of 59 games when listed as at least -110 or better on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 40 of their 88 games with a total this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 38-50-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have gone 25-43 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.8% of those games).

The Athletics have a record of 25-43 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (36.8%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 46 times this season for a 46-39-3 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have covered 48.9% of their games this season, going 43-45-0 against the spread.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco in OBP (.384) and total hits (87) this season. He's batting .260 batting average while slugging .476.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 75th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Devers has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a double, three walks and four RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee has 18 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .247 and slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He is 109th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging in the major leagues.

Lee has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, a triple and two RBIs.

Heliot Ramos has hit 13 homers with a team-high .453 SLG this season.

Ramos has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double and two RBIs.

Wilmer Flores has 11 home runs, 55 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has an on-base percentage of .380 and a slugging percentage of .473. Both lead the Athletics. He's batting .339.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Brent Rooker has collected 94 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .345.

His batting average is 56th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 57th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .252 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 36 walks.

Lawrence Butler has 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .252.

Giants vs Athletics Head to Head

5/18/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/17/2025: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/16/2025: 9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/18/2024: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/17/2024: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/31/2024: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/30/2024: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/6/2023: 8-6 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-6 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/5/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/26/2023: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

