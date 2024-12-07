Chiefs vs Chargers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14 Sunday Night Football

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chiefs vs Chargers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chiefs win (59.1%)

Chiefs vs Chargers Point Spread

The Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites against the Chargers. The Chiefs are -118 to cover the spread, while the Chargers are -104 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Chargers Over/Under

The Chiefs-Chargers matchup on Dec. 8 has been given an over/under of 42.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Chiefs vs Chargers Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +176 underdog on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -210 favorite on the road.

Chiefs vs Chargers Betting Trends

Kansas City has four wins in 12 games against the spread this season.

As a 3.5-point favorite or greater, the Chiefs have one win ATS (1-6-1) this season.

This season, six of the Chiefs' 12 games have hit the over.

The Chargers are 8-3-1 against the spread this year.

Los Angeles has no wins ATS (0-0-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.

This season, four of the Chargers' 12 games have hit the over.

Chiefs vs Chargers Odds & Spread

