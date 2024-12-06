Buccaneers vs Raiders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

The Sunday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Buccaneers vs Raiders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buccaneers win (80.2%)

Buccaneers vs Raiders Point Spread

The Buccaneers are 6.5-point favorites against the Raiders. The Buccaneers are -110 to cover the spread, while the Raiders are -110 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Buccaneers vs Raiders Over/Under

Buccaneers versus Raiders, on Dec. 8, has an over/under of 46.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Buccaneers vs Raiders Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -295 favorite on the moneyline, while Las Vegas is a +240 underdog on the road.

Buccaneers vs Raiders Betting Trends

Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 7-5-0 this year.

The Buccaneers have one win ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Buccaneers have played 12 games this year and eight of them have hit the over.

The Raiders have five wins in 12 contests against the spread this season.

Las Vegas has an ATS record of 4-2 as 6.5-point underdogs or greater.

This season, eight of the Raiders' 12 games have hit the over.

