NFL Games This Sunday: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12

The Detroit Lions versus the Indianapolis Colts is one of many compelling options on the Week 12 NFL Sunday slate.

Colts vs. Lions

The Indianapolis Colts (5-6) and their 28th-ranked run defense might struggle to stop the Detroit Lions (9-1) and Jahmyr Gibbs, one of the NFL's top runners, when the Colts host the Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. ET.

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts Projected Favorite: Lions (65.39% win probability)

Lions (65.39% win probability) Spread: Detroit (-7.5)

Detroit (-7.5) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Texans vs. Titans

Joe Mixon will lead the Houston Texans into their battle against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Projected Favorite: Texans (76.58% win probability)

Texans (76.58% win probability) Spread: Houston (-7.5)

Houston (-7.5) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

40.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Panthers vs. Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs play on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET versus the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers

Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers Projected Favorite: Chiefs (71.15% win probability)

Chiefs (71.15% win probability) Spread: Kansas City (-10.5)

Kansas City (-10.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

43.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Dolphins vs. Patriots

The Miami Dolphins (4-6) are scheduled to take on the New England Patriots (3-8) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. ET. In their last contests, the Dolphins took down the Raiders 34-19, and the Patriots lost 28-22 to the Rams.

Matchup: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins Projected Favorite: Dolphins (70.50% win probability)

Dolphins (70.50% win probability) Spread: Miami (-7.5)

Miami (-7.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Bears vs. Vikings

One of the best pass-catchers in football will be on show when Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Projected Favorite: Vikings (64.80% win probability)

Vikings (64.80% win probability) Spread: Minnesota (-3.5)

Minnesota (-3.5) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

39.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Giants vs. Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) should score in bunches on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. ET, when they visit the New York Giants (2-8) at MetLife Stadium. While the Buccaneers are scoring 27.9 points per game on offense (fifth in NFL), the Giants are allowing 15.6, worst in the NFL.

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants Projected Favorite: Buccaneers (66.31% win probability)

Buccaneers (66.31% win probability) Spread: Tampa Bay (-5.5)

Tampa Bay (-5.5) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

40.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Commanders vs. Cowboys

The 1 p.m. ET game on Nov. 24 between the Dallas Cowboys (3-7) and the Washington Commanders (7-4) should be a fun matchup, as CeeDee Lamb has been one of the NFL's top receivers this season, and the Commanders have been a top-five pass defense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 184.9 passing yards allowed per contest.

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders Projected Favorite: Commanders (86.08% win probability)

Commanders (86.08% win probability) Spread: Washington (-10.5)

Washington (-10.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Raiders vs. Broncos

Brock Bowers and the Las Vegas Raiders meet the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium.

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders Projected Favorite: Broncos (74.33% win probability)

Broncos (74.33% win probability) Spread: Denver (-5.5)

Denver (-5.5) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Trey McBride will lead the Arizona Cardinals into their battle against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks Projected Favorite: Cardinals (61.98% win probability)

Cardinals (61.98% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-1.5)

Arizona (-1.5) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Packers vs. 49ers

Jayden Reed and the Green Bay Packers meet the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, at Lambeau Field.

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers Projected Favorite: Packers (64.41% win probability)

Packers (64.41% win probability) Spread: Green Bay (-5.5)

Green Bay (-5.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Rams vs. Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET, in a matchup featuring two outstanding running backs in Saquon Barkley and Kyren Williams.

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams Projected Favorite: Eagles (53.61% win probability)

Eagles (53.61% win probability) Spread: Philadelphia (-2.5)

Philadelphia (-2.5) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

48.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

