Packers vs 49ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the Green Bay Packers taking on the San Francisco 49ers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NFL betting odds.

Packers vs 49ers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Packers win (59.7%)

Packers vs 49ers Point Spread

The Packers are 3-point favorites against the 49ers. The Packers are -110 to cover the spread, while the 49ers are -110 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Packers vs 49ers Over/Under

Packers versus 49ers, on Nov. 24, has an over/under of 46.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Packers vs 49ers Moneyline

Green Bay is the favorite, -164 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +138 underdog on the road.

Packers vs 49ers Betting Trends

Green Bay is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

As a 3-point favorite or greater, the Packers have two wins ATS (2-3).

This season, four of the Packers' 10 games have gone over the point total.

The 49ers are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have seen five of their 10 games hit the over.

Packers vs 49ers Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: GB: (-164) | SF: (+138)

GB: (-164) | SF: (+138) Spread: GB: -3 (-110) | SF: +3 (-110)

GB: -3 (-110) | SF: +3 (-110) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!