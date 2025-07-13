Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 13

The Chicago Cubs versus the New York Yankees is a game to see on a Sunday MLB slate that features a lot of compelling matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Miami Marlins at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and FDSFL

MASN and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Eury Pérez

Brandon Young vs. Eury Pérez Records: Orioles (43-51), Marlins (43-51)

Orioles (43-51), Marlins (43-51) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 54.83%

54.83% Orioles Win Probability: 45.17%

Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and MARQ

MLB Network, YES and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Shota Imanaga

Will Warren vs. Shota Imanaga Records: Yankees (53-42), Cubs (56-39)

Yankees (53-42), Cubs (56-39) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 61.00%

61.00% Cubs Win Probability: 39.00%

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and FDSSUN

MLB Network, NESN and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Ryan Pepiot

Brayan Bello vs. Ryan Pepiot Records: Red Sox (52-45), Rays (50-46)

Red Sox (52-45), Rays (50-46) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Rays Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 50.82%

50.82% Rays Win Probability: 49.18%

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and ROOT Sports NW

FDSDET and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Logan Gilbert

Jack Flaherty vs. Logan Gilbert Records: Tigers (59-37), Mariners (50-45)

Tigers (59-37), Mariners (50-45) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Mariners Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 51.62%

51.62% Mariners Win Probability: 48.38%

Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and COLR

FDSOH and COLR Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Austin Gomber

Nick Martínez vs. Austin Gomber Records: Reds (49-47), Rockies (22-73)

Reds (49-47), Rockies (22-73) Reds Moneyline Odds: -225

-225 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 69.75%

69.75% Rockies Win Probability: 30.25%

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG

CHSN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Joey Cantillo

Aaron Civale vs. Joey Cantillo Records: White Sox (32-64), Guardians (45-49)

White Sox (32-64), Guardians (45-49) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 52.75%

52.75% White Sox Win Probability: 47.25%

New York Mets at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and WPIX

FDSKC and WPIX Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Clay Holmes

Noah Cameron vs. Clay Holmes Records: Royals (46-50), Mets (55-41)

Royals (46-50), Mets (55-41) Mets Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Royals Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 51.71%

51.71% Mets Win Probability: 48.29%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and SportsNet PT

MNNT and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Mitch Keller

Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Mitch Keller Records: Twins (47-48), Pirates (38-58)

Twins (47-48), Pirates (38-58) Twins Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 53.34%

53.34% Pirates Win Probability: 46.66%

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and RSN

SCHN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Hunter Brown vs. Nathan Eovaldi Records: Astros (55-39), Rangers (47-48)

Astros (55-39), Rangers (47-48) Astros Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 53.71%

53.71% Rangers Win Probability: 46.29%

Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and MASN2

FDSWI and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Jake Irvin

Freddy Peralta vs. Jake Irvin Records: Brewers (55-40), Nationals (38-57)

Brewers (55-40), Nationals (38-57) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 68.80%

68.80% Nationals Win Probability: 31.20%

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSSO

FDSMW and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs.

Sonny Gray vs. Records: Cardinals (50-46), Braves (42-52)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 62.82%

62.82% Braves Win Probability: 37.18%

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: Roku

Roku Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Robbie Ray vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Giants (52-44), Dodgers (57-39)

Giants (52-44), Dodgers (57-39) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Giants Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 52.63%

52.63% Giants Win Probability: 47.37%

Toronto Blue Jays at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SNET

NBCS-CA and SNET Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. José Berrios

Jeffrey Springs vs. José Berrios Records: Athletics (39-57), Blue Jays (55-39)

Athletics (39-57), Blue Jays (55-39) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 52.78%

52.78% Athletics Win Probability: 47.22%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and ARID

FDSW and ARID Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Merrill Kelly

José Soriano vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Angels (46-48), Diamondbacks (46-49)

Angels (46-48), Diamondbacks (46-49) Angels Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 53.92%

53.92% Angels Win Probability: 46.08%

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-PH

SDPA and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Nick Pivetta vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Padres (51-43), Phillies (54-40)

Padres (51-43), Phillies (54-40) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Padres Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 52.56%

52.56% Phillies Win Probability: 47.44%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.