Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 13
The Chicago Cubs versus the New York Yankees is a game to see on a Sunday MLB slate that features a lot of compelling matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Miami Marlins at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Eury Pérez
- Records: Orioles (43-51), Marlins (43-51)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -126
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 54.83%
- Orioles Win Probability: 45.17%
Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Shota Imanaga
- Records: Yankees (53-42), Cubs (56-39)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -126
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 61.00%
- Cubs Win Probability: 39.00%
Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Ryan Pepiot
- Records: Red Sox (52-45), Rays (50-46)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -124
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 50.82%
- Rays Win Probability: 49.18%
Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Logan Gilbert
- Records: Tigers (59-37), Mariners (50-45)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 51.62%
- Mariners Win Probability: 48.38%
Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Austin Gomber
- Records: Reds (49-47), Rockies (22-73)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -225
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +188
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 69.75%
- Rockies Win Probability: 30.25%
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Joey Cantillo
- Records: White Sox (32-64), Guardians (45-49)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -138
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 52.75%
- White Sox Win Probability: 47.25%
New York Mets at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and WPIX
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Clay Holmes
- Records: Royals (46-50), Mets (55-41)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -144
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 51.71%
- Mets Win Probability: 48.29%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Mitch Keller
- Records: Twins (47-48), Pirates (38-58)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -144
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 53.34%
- Pirates Win Probability: 46.66%
Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Nathan Eovaldi
- Records: Astros (55-39), Rangers (47-48)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -132
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 53.71%
- Rangers Win Probability: 46.29%
Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Jake Irvin
- Records: Brewers (55-40), Nationals (38-57)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -220
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 68.80%
- Nationals Win Probability: 31.20%
Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs.
- Records: Cardinals (50-46), Braves (42-52)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 62.82%
- Braves Win Probability: 37.18%
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: Roku
- Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Giants (52-44), Dodgers (57-39)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -136
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 52.63%
- Giants Win Probability: 47.37%
Toronto Blue Jays at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. José Berrios
- Records: Athletics (39-57), Blue Jays (55-39)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -142
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 52.78%
- Athletics Win Probability: 47.22%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Angels (46-48), Diamondbacks (46-49)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -112
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 53.92%
- Angels Win Probability: 46.08%
Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Cristopher Sanchez
- Records: Padres (51-43), Phillies (54-40)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -120
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 52.56%
- Phillies Win Probability: 47.44%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.