FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 13

The Chicago Cubs versus the New York Yankees is a game to see on a Sunday MLB slate that features a lot of compelling matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Miami Marlins at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Eury Pérez
  • Records: Orioles (43-51), Marlins (43-51)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 54.83%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 45.17%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Shota Imanaga
  • Records: Yankees (53-42), Cubs (56-39)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 61.00%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 39.00%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Ryan Pepiot
  • Records: Red Sox (52-45), Rays (50-46)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 50.82%
  • Rays Win Probability: 49.18%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: FDSDET and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Logan Gilbert
  • Records: Tigers (59-37), Mariners (50-45)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 51.62%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 48.38%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: FDSOH and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Austin Gomber
  • Records: Reds (49-47), Rockies (22-73)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -225
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 69.75%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 30.25%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Joey Cantillo
  • Records: White Sox (32-64), Guardians (45-49)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -138
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 52.75%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 47.25%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Mets at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSKC and WPIX
  • Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Clay Holmes
  • Records: Royals (46-50), Mets (55-41)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 51.71%
  • Mets Win Probability: 48.29%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh Pirates at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Mitch Keller
  • Records: Twins (47-48), Pirates (38-58)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 53.34%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 46.66%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Nathan Eovaldi
  • Records: Astros (55-39), Rangers (47-48)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 53.71%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 46.29%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FDSWI and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Jake Irvin
  • Records: Brewers (55-40), Nationals (38-57)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -220
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 68.80%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 31.20%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals

Game Info

  • When: 2:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs.
  • Records: Cardinals (50-46), Braves (42-52)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 62.82%
  • Braves Win Probability: 37.18%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: Roku
  • Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
  • Records: Giants (52-44), Dodgers (57-39)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 52.63%
  • Giants Win Probability: 47.37%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. José Berrios
  • Records: Athletics (39-57), Blue Jays (55-39)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 52.78%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 47.22%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Merrill Kelly
  • Records: Angels (46-48), Diamondbacks (46-49)
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 53.92%
  • Angels Win Probability: 46.08%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Cristopher Sanchez
  • Records: Padres (51-43), Phillies (54-40)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 52.56%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 47.44%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup