Dolphins vs Patriots Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12
Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots.
Dolphins vs Patriots Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Dolphins win (70.5%)
Dolphins vs Patriots Point Spread
The Dolphins are 7-point favorites against the Patriots. The Dolphins are -120 to cover the spread, while the Patriots are -102 to cover as a 7-point underdog.
Dolphins vs Patriots Over/Under
Dolphins versus Patriots on Nov. 24 has an over/under of 46.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.
Dolphins vs Patriots Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Patriots-Dolphins, New England is the underdog at +300, and Miami is -375 playing at home.
Dolphins vs Patriots Betting Trends
- Miami has four wins in 10 games against the spread this year.
- The Dolphins have covered every time (1-0) as a 7-point favorite or greater this season.
- Out of 10 Dolphins games so far this year, four have gone over the total.
- The Patriots are 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
- As a 7-point underdog or greater, New England has two wins ATS (2-1).
- The Patriots have played 11 games this year, and six of them have hit the over.
Dolphins vs Patriots Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: MIA: (-375) | NE: (+300)
- Spread: MIA: -7 (-120) | NE: +7 (-102)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
