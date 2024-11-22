menu item
NFL

Dolphins vs Patriots Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots.

All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs Patriots Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dolphins win (70.5%)

Dolphins vs Patriots Point Spread

The Dolphins are 7-point favorites against the Patriots. The Dolphins are -120 to cover the spread, while the Patriots are -102 to cover as a 7-point underdog.

Dolphins vs Patriots Over/Under

Dolphins versus Patriots on Nov. 24 has an over/under of 46.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Dolphins vs Patriots Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Patriots-Dolphins, New England is the underdog at +300, and Miami is -375 playing at home.

Dolphins vs Patriots Betting Trends

  • Miami has four wins in 10 games against the spread this year.
  • The Dolphins have covered every time (1-0) as a 7-point favorite or greater this season.
  • Out of 10 Dolphins games so far this year, four have gone over the total.
  • The Patriots are 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • As a 7-point underdog or greater, New England has two wins ATS (2-1).
  • The Patriots have played 11 games this year, and six of them have hit the over.

Dolphins vs Patriots Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: MIA: (-375) | NE: (+300)
  • Spread: MIA: -7 (-120) | NE: +7 (-102)
  • Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

