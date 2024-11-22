Chiefs vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

On Sunday in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs are playing the Carolina Panthers.

Chiefs vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chiefs win (71.2%)

Chiefs vs Panthers Point Spread

The Chiefs are 10.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Chiefs are -115 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -105 to cover as a 10.5-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Panthers Over/Under

The Chiefs-Panthers matchup on Nov. 24 has been given an over/under of 43.5 points. The over is -102 and the under is -120.

Chiefs vs Panthers Moneyline

Kansas City is the favorite, -699 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a +500 underdog despite being at home.

Chiefs vs Panthers Betting Trends

Kansas City is 4-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have seen five of their 10 games hit the over.

The Panthers' record against the spread is 3-7-0.

Carolina doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 10.5-point underdog or more this season.

Out of 10 Panthers games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.

Chiefs vs Panthers Odds & Spread

