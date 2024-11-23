Eagles vs Rams Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12 Sunday Night Football

The Philadelphia Eagles are among the NFL teams busy on Sunday, versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Eagles vs Rams Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (53.6%)

Eagles vs Rams Point Spread

The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites against the Rams. The Eagles are -120 to cover the spread, while the Rams are -102 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Eagles vs Rams Over/Under

A combined point total of 48.5 has been set for Eagles-Rams on Nov. 24, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Eagles vs Rams Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rams-Eagles, Los Angeles is the underdog at +124, and Philadelphia is -146 playing on the road.

Eagles vs Rams Betting Trends

Philadelphia has covered the spread six times in 10 games.

The Eagles' ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or more is 4-3.

There have been four Eagles games (out of 10) that went over the total this year.

The Rams are 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

Los Angeles has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.

The Rams have seen five of their 10 games go over the point total.

Eagles vs Rams Odds & Spread

Moneyline: PHI: (-146) | LAR: (+124)

PHI: (-146) | LAR: (+124) Spread: PHI: -2.5 (-120) | LAR: +2.5 (-102)

PHI: -2.5 (-120) | LAR: +2.5 (-102) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

