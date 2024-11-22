Texans vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the Houston Texans taking on the Tennessee Titans.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NFL betting odds.

Texans vs Titans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texans win (76.6%)

Texans vs Titans Point Spread

The Texans are 7.5-point favorites against the Titans. The Texans are -115 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -105 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.

Texans vs Titans Over/Under

Texans versus Titans on Nov. 24 has an over/under of 40.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Texans vs Titans Moneyline

Houston is a -391 favorite on the moneyline, while Tennessee is a +310 underdog on the road.

Texans vs Titans Betting Trends

Houston has beaten the spread five times in 11 games.

The Texans have yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Texans have seen four of their 11 games go over the point total.

The Titans have one win against the spread this year.

Tennessee has no wins ATS (0-3) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this year.

The Titans have played 10 games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

Texans vs Titans Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-391) | TEN: (+310)

HOU: (-391) | TEN: (+310) Spread: HOU: -7.5 (-115) | TEN: +7.5 (-105)

HOU: -7.5 (-115) | TEN: +7.5 (-105) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!