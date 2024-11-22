Vikings vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

On Sunday in the NFL, the Minnesota Vikings are playing the Chicago Bears.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NFL betting odds.

Vikings vs Bears Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vikings win (64.8%)

Vikings vs Bears Point Spread

The Vikings are 3.5-point favorites against the Bears. The Vikings are -105 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -115 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Vikings vs Bears Over/Under

The over/under for the Vikings versus Bears matchup on Nov. 24 has been set at 39.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Vikings vs Bears Moneyline

The Vikings vs Bears moneyline has Minnesota as a -184 favorite, while Chicago is a +154 underdog at home.

Vikings vs Bears Betting Trends

Minnesota's record against the spread is 7-3-0.

As a 3.5-point favorite or greater, the Vikings have two wins ATS (2-1).

The Vikings have seen three of their 10 games go over the point total.

The Bears have six wins in 10 contests against the spread this season.

Chicago has covered every time (2-0) as a 3.5-point or greater underdog this season.

Out of 10 Bears games so far this year, three have hit the over.

Vikings vs Bears Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-184) | CHI: (+154)

MIN: (-184) | CHI: (+154) Spread: MIN: -3.5 (-105) | CHI: +3.5 (-115)

MIN: -3.5 (-105) | CHI: +3.5 (-115) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!