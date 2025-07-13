Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 13

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Athletics in MLB action on Sunday.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (55-39) vs. Athletics (39-57)

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and SNET

Blue Jays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-142) | OAK: (+120)

TOR: (-142) | OAK: (+120) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+112) | OAK: +1.5 (-134)

TOR: -1.5 (+112) | OAK: +1.5 (-134) Total: 10 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 5-3, 3.53 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 7-6, 4.09 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Jose Berrios (5-3) versus the Athletics and Jeffrey Springs (7-6). Berrios and his team have a record of 11-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Berrios' team has a record of 5-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 10-7-0 record against the spread in Springs' starts. The Athletics are 7-5 in Springs' 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (52.8%)

Blue Jays vs Athletics Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Athletics moneyline has the Blue Jays as a -142 favorite, while the Athletics are a +120 underdog at home.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Blue Jays are +112 to cover, while the Athletics are -134 to cover.

The over/under for the Blue Jays versus Athletics contest on July 13 has been set at 10, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (63.2%) in those games.

This year, the Blue Jays have won 16 of 22 games when listed as at least -142 or better on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 50 of their 93 games with a total this season.

In 93 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 56-37-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have a 27-46 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, the Athletics have gone 14-32 (30.4%).

The Athletics have played in 95 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-41-5).

The Athletics have a 47-48-0 record against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 96 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .384. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .439.

He is 42nd in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

George Springer has 81 hits, which is tops among Toronto batters this season. He's batting .276 with 33 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 46th, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 21st.

Bo Bichette has hit 12 homers with a team-high .439 SLG this season.

Bichette takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .351 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Alejandro Kirk has seven home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .309 this season.

Kirk has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with two walks and three RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has collected 103 hits, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .274 and slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 28th in slugging.

Rooker enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Jacob Wilson's .379 on-base percentage and .468 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .335.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks second in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .265 with 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 37 walks.

Lawrence Butler has 24 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .249.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Head to Head

7/11/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/1/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/31/2025: 8-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/30/2025: 11-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

11-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/29/2025: 12-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/11/2024: 8-4 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-4 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/10/2024: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

1-0 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/9/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/9/2024: 6-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/8/2024: 7-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

