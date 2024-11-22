Lions vs Colts Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

The Sunday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Indianapolis Colts.

Lions vs Colts Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lions win (65.4%)

Lions vs Colts Point Spread

The Lions are 7.5-point favorites against the Colts. The Lions are -104 to cover the spread, while the Colts are -118 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.

Lions vs Colts Over/Under

An over/under of 50.5 has been set for Lions-Colts on Nov. 24, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Lions vs Colts Moneyline

Detroit is a -370 favorite on the moneyline, while Indianapolis is a +295 underdog at home.

Lions vs Colts Betting Trends

Detroit's record against the spread is 8-2-0.

The Lions have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or more this year.

There have been six Lions games (out of 10) that hit the over this year.

Against the spread, the Colts are 8-3-0 this season.

Out of 11 Colts games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

Lions vs Colts Odds & Spread

Moneyline: DET: (-370) | IND: (+295)

DET: (-370) | IND: (+295) Spread: DET: -7.5 (-104) | IND: +7.5 (-118)

DET: -7.5 (-104) | IND: +7.5 (-118) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

