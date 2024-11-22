menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Lions vs Colts Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Lions vs Colts Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

The Sunday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Indianapolis Colts.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lions vs Colts Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lions win (65.4%)

Lions vs Colts Point Spread

The Lions are 7.5-point favorites against the Colts. The Lions are -104 to cover the spread, while the Colts are -118 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.

Lions vs Colts Over/Under

An over/under of 50.5 has been set for Lions-Colts on Nov. 24, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Lions vs Colts Moneyline

Detroit is a -370 favorite on the moneyline, while Indianapolis is a +295 underdog at home.

Lions vs Colts Betting Trends

  • Detroit's record against the spread is 8-2-0.
  • The Lions have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or more this year.
  • There have been six Lions games (out of 10) that hit the over this year.
  • Against the spread, the Colts are 8-3-0 this season.
  • Out of 11 Colts games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

Lions vs Colts Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: DET: (-370) | IND: (+295)
  • Spread: DET: -7.5 (-104) | IND: +7.5 (-118)
  • Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup