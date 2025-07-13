Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 13

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the San Francisco Giants.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (57-39) vs. San Francisco Giants (52-44)

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: Roku

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-142) | SF: (+120)

LAD: (-142) | SF: (+120) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+128) | SF: +1.5 (-154)

LAD: -1.5 (+128) | SF: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 8-7, 2.77 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Giants) - 9-3, 2.63 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-7) against the Giants and Robbie Ray (9-3). Yamamoto and his team have a record of 8-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Yamamoto's team has a record of 10-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Giants have a 12-7-0 ATS record in Ray's 19 starts with a set spread. The Giants were the moneyline underdog for four Ray starts this season -- they won every time.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (52.6%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +120 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Dodgers are at the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (+128 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -154 to cover.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Giants contest on July 13 has been set at 7.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 81 games this year and have walked away with the win 50 times (61.7%) in those games.

This year Los Angeles has won 42 of 67 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 52 of their 94 opportunities.

In 94 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 40-54-0 against the spread.

The Giants have won 17 of the 33 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (51.5%).

San Francisco has gone 6-7 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (46.2%).

The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times this season for a 43-49-4 record against the over/under.

The Giants have covered 43.8% of their games this season, going 42-54-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 101 hits and an OBP of .380 to go with a slugging percentage of .608. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .275 batting average, as well.

He is 48th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Mookie Betts is batting .246 with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 35 walks, while slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Among qualifiers, he is 110th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.

Will Smith is batting .328 with a .549 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.

Andy Pages has 17 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .286 this season.

Pages heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two walks.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has accumulated a team-high OBP (.388), while leading the Giants in hits (92). He's batting .258 and slugging.

He is 82nd in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Jung Hoo Lee has 18 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 31 walks while batting .249. He's slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He ranks 102nd in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Heliot Ramos has put up a slugging percentage of .434, a team-high for the Giants.

Willy Adames is batting .223 with 14 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 45 walks.

Dodgers vs Giants Head to Head

7/12/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/11/2025: 8-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/15/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/14/2025: 11-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/13/2025: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/25/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/24/2024: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/23/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/22/2024: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/30/2024: 10-4 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

