Phillies vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 13

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the San Diego Padres is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Phillies vs Padres Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (54-40) vs. San Diego Padres (51-43)

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-120) | SD: (+102)

PHI: (-120) | SD: (+102) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178)

PHI: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 7-2, 2.51 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 9-2, 3.07 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (7-2) to the mound, while Nick Pivetta (9-2) will answer the bell for the Padres. Sanchez and his team have a record of 11-7-0 against the spread when he starts. When Sanchez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 12-3. The Padres have a 10-8-0 record against the spread in Pivetta's starts. The Padres have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Pivetta's starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those games.

Phillies vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (52.6%)

Phillies vs Padres Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +102 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Padres are -178 to cover, and the Phillies are +146.

Phillies vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Padres game on July 13, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Phillies vs Padres Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (65.7%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 40 times in 57 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 34 of their 89 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 46-43-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have won 46.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (20-23).

San Diego has a 17-20 record (winning 45.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Padres have played in 93 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-52-3).

The Padres have gone 49-44-0 against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 87 hits and an OBP of .385, both of which are tops among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .254 batting average and a slugging percentage of .560.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 90th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is sixth in slugging.

Schwarber hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .263 with three doubles, five home runs, five walks and 12 RBIs.

Trea Turner has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 40 runs. He's batting .292 this season and slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 13th, his on-base percentage 57th, and his slugging percentage 72nd.

Nick Castellanos is batting .276 with a .445 slugging percentage and 51 RBI this year.

Castellanos enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a home run and two RBIs.

Alec Bohm is batting .282 with a .326 OBP and 42 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Bohm has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with three walks and an RBI.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has accumulated 105 hits with a .494 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Padres. He's batting .292 and with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 13th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .361 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .266 while slugging .451.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Luis Arraez is batting .282 with 17 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 18 walks.

Gavin Sheets is hitting .265 with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 27 walks.

Phillies vs Padres Head to Head

7/11/2025: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/2/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/2/2025: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/30/2025: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/19/2024: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/18/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/17/2024: 9-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/28/2024: 8-6 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-6 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/27/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/26/2024: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

