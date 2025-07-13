Angels vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 13

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Angels vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (46-48) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (46-49)

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and ARID

Angels vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-124) | ARI: (+106)

LAA: (-124) | ARI: (+106) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+152) | ARI: +1.5 (-184)

LAA: -1.5 (+152) | ARI: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Angels vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Soriano (Angels) - 6-6, 4.00 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 7-5, 3.41 ERA

The Angels will give the ball to Jose Soriano (6-6, 4.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Merrill Kelly (7-5, 3.41 ERA). When Soriano starts, his team is 6-13-0 against the spread this season. When Soriano starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-4. When Kelly starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 7-10-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have a 1-5 record in Kelly's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Angels vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (53.9%)

Angels vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +106 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at the Angels, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Diamondbacks are +152 to cover the spread, and the Angels are -184.

Angels vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Angels versus Diamondbacks, on July 13, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Angels vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Angels have won in 11, or 55%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 8-7 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 49 of their 93 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Angels are 52-41-0 against the spread in their 93 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks are 14-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Arizona has a record of 11-9 (55%).

The Diamondbacks have played in 92 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-39-4).

The Diamondbacks have collected a 43-49-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.7% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is hitting .227 with 20 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 38 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .302 and a slugging percentage of .474.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 137th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel leads the Angels with an OPS of .763. He has a slash line of .272/.362/.401 this season.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 53rd, his on-base percentage 30th, and his slugging percentage 101st.

Schanuel has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, two walks and four RBIs.

Zach Neto leads Los Angeles with 82 hits. He is batting .275 this season and 34 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Neto has logged a hit or more in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .391 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Jo Adell is batting .243 with a .319 OBP and 53 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has racked up a team-best .369 on-base percentage. He's batting .269 and slugging .419.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 59th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.

Perdomo takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Josh Naylor is slugging .461 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .295 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 11th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Eugenio Suarez is hitting .246 with 17 doubles, 29 home runs and 23 walks.

Corbin Carroll leads his team with 78 hits.

Angels vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

7/11/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/13/2024: 11-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

11-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/12/2024: 8-3 LAA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-3 LAA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/11/2024: 9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/2/2023: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/1/2023: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 ARI (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/30/2023: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!