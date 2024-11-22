Buccaneers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among the NFL squads busy on Sunday, versus the New York Giants.

Buccaneers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buccaneers win (66.3%)

Buccaneers vs Giants Point Spread

The Buccaneers are 5.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Buccaneers are -118 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -104 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Buccaneers vs Giants Over/Under

The Buccaneers-Giants game on Nov. 24 has been given an over/under of 41.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Buccaneers vs Giants Moneyline

The Buccaneers vs Giants moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -275 favorite, while New York is a +225 underdog at home.

Buccaneers vs Giants Betting Trends

Tampa Bay's record against the spread is 6-4-0.

The Buccaneers have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, seven of the Buccaneers' 10 games have hit the over.

The Giants have beaten the spread three times in 10 games.

Against the spread as 5.5-point underdogs or greater, New York is 3-1.

The Giants have seen three of their 10 games hit the over.

Buccaneers vs Giants Odds & Spread

