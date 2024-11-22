Commanders vs Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

The Washington Commanders versus the Dallas Cowboys is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Commanders vs Cowboys Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Commanders win (86.1%)

Commanders vs Cowboys Point Spread

The Commanders are 10.5-point favorites against the Cowboys. The Commanders are -105 to cover the spread, while the Cowboys are -115 to cover as a 10.5-point underdog.

Commanders vs Cowboys Over/Under

A combined point total of 44.5 has been set for Commanders-Cowboys on Nov. 24, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Commanders vs Cowboys Moneyline

Dallas is a +400 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -521 favorite on the road.

Commanders vs Cowboys Betting Trends

Against the spread, Washington is 7-4-0 this year.

The Commanders have played 11 games this year and seven of them have gone over the total.

The Cowboys have two wins against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have seen six of their 10 games hit the over.

Commanders vs Cowboys Odds & Spread

