Brewers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 13

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the Washington Nationals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Brewers vs Nationals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (55-40) vs. Washington Nationals (38-57)

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and MASN2

Brewers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-205) | WSH: (+172)

MIL: (-205) | WSH: (+172) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+105) | WSH: +1.5 (-126)

MIL: -1.5 (+105) | WSH: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 10-4, 2.74 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 7-4, 4.78 ERA

The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (10-4) for the Brewers and Jake Irvin (7-4) for the Nationals. Peralta's team is 11-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Peralta's team has a record of 9-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Nationals have an 11-7-0 ATS record in Irvin's 18 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have a 10-7 record in Irvin's 17 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (68.8%)

Brewers vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -205 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at the Brewers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +105 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -126.

Brewers vs Nationals Over/Under

Brewers versus Nationals on July 13 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (65.2%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 6-1 when favored by -205 or more this year.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 40 of their 93 opportunities.

The Brewers are 50-43-0 against the spread in their 93 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have gone 33-39 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.8% of those games).

Washington has a 3-8 record (winning only 27.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 90 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-38-2).

The Nationals have gone 47-43-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.456) thanks to 43 extra-base hits. He has a .264 batting average and an on-base percentage of .298.

He ranks 67th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Chourio has hit safely in 10 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .405 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Christian Yelich has 88 hits, which is tops among Milwaukee batters this season. He's batting .260 with 30 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He is 75th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging in the majors.

Sal Frelick leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .353 this season while batting .292 with 26 walks and 46 runs scored.

Frelick brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Brice Turang has been key for Milwaukee with 94 hits, an OBP of .346 plus a slugging percentage of .359.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has an on-base percentage of .381, a slugging percentage of .534, and has 99 hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .278).

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 11th and he is 12th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams has 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .287. He's slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .353.

He is currently 21st in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Luis Garcia is batting .259 with 19 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe has 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .229.

Brewers vs Nationals Head to Head

7/12/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 7/11/2025: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/4/2024: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/3/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/2/2024: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/14/2024: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/13/2024: 6-5 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/12/2024: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/17/2023: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/16/2023: 9-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!