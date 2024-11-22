Broncos vs Raiders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

The Denver Broncos will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL action on Sunday.

Broncos vs Raiders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (74.3%)

Broncos vs Raiders Point Spread

The Broncos are 5.5-point favorites against the Raiders. The Broncos are -120 to cover the spread, while the Raiders are -102 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Broncos vs Raiders Over/Under

An over/under of 41.5 has been set for Broncos-Raiders on Nov. 24, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Broncos vs Raiders Moneyline

Las Vegas is the underdog, +215 on the moneyline, while Denver is a -260 favorite despite being on the road.

Broncos vs Raiders Betting Trends

Denver has eight wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

The Broncos have yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of 11 Broncos games so far this season, six have gone over the total.

The Raiders have covered the spread four times in 10 games.

Las Vegas' ATS record as 5.5-point underdogs or more is 3-2.

There have been seven Raiders games (out of 10) that hit the over this season.

Broncos vs Raiders Odds & Spread

