Best College Football Games Week 5: Odds, Streaming Info, Start Times & more

The No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks and the No. 3 Texas Longhorns take the field in one of 16 games on the college football slate in Week 5 that include a ranked team.

Prior to this week's college football games, here's an in-depth look at the odds.

Oregon State vs. Utah

Matchup: No. 10 Utah Utes at No. 19 Oregon State Beavers

No. 10 Utah Utes at No. 19 Oregon State Beavers Projected Favorite: Oregon State (55.30% win probability)

Oregon State (55.30% win probability) Spread: Oregon State (-3.5)

Oregon State (-3.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: September 29

September 29 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Kentucky vs. Florida

Matchup: No. 22 Florida Gators at Kentucky Wildcats

No. 22 Florida Gators at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Favorite: Florida (59.04% win probability)

Florida (59.04% win probability) Spread: Kentucky (-1.5)

Kentucky (-1.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ESPN

Northwestern vs. Penn State

Matchup: No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions at Northwestern Wildcats

No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions at Northwestern Wildcats Projected Favorite: Penn State (96.55% win probability)

Penn State (96.55% win probability) Spread: Penn State (-26.5)

Penn State (-26.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: BTN

Colorado vs. USC

Matchup: No. 8 USC Trojans at Colorado Buffaloes

No. 8 USC Trojans at Colorado Buffaloes Projected Favorite: USC (93.22% win probability)

USC (93.22% win probability) Spread: USC (-21.5)

USC (-21.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: FOX

Auburn vs. Georgia

Matchup: No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers Projected Favorite: Georgia (75.00% win probability)

Georgia (75.00% win probability) Spread: Georgia (-14)

Georgia (-14) Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: CBS

Nebraska vs. Michigan

Matchup: No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Favorite: Michigan (91.97% win probability)

Michigan (91.97% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-17.5)

Michigan (-17.5) Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: FOX

Texas vs. Kansas

Matchup: No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks at No. 3 Texas Longhorns

No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks at No. 3 Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite: Texas (90.05% win probability)

Texas (90.05% win probability) Spread: Texas (-16.5)

Texas (-16.5) Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ABC

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri

Matchup: No. 23 Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 23 Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Favorite: Missouri (86.81% win probability)

Missouri (86.81% win probability) Spread: Missouri (-14)

Missouri (-14) Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: SEC Network

Ole Miss vs. LSU

Matchup: No. 13 LSU Tigers at No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels

No. 13 LSU Tigers at No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite: Ole Miss (59.50% win probability)

Ole Miss (59.50% win probability) Spread: LSU (-2.5)

LSU (-2.5) Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ESPN

Stanford vs. Oregon

Matchup: No. 9 Oregon Ducks at Stanford Cardinal

No. 9 Oregon Ducks at Stanford Cardinal Projected Favorite: Oregon (97.32% win probability)

Oregon (97.32% win probability) Spread: Oregon (-27.5)

Oregon (-27.5) Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners

Iowa State Cyclones at No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners Projected Favorite: Oklahoma (92.89% win probability)

Oklahoma (92.89% win probability) Spread: Oklahoma (-19.5)

Oklahoma (-19.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Duke vs. Notre Dame

Matchup: No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 17 Duke Blue Devils

No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 17 Duke Blue Devils Projected Favorite: Notre Dame (64.78% win probability)

Notre Dame (64.78% win probability) Spread: Notre Dame (-5.5)

Notre Dame (-5.5) Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ABC

Tennessee vs. South Carolina

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Favorite: Tennessee (90.22% win probability)

Tennessee (90.22% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-11.5)

Tennessee (-11.5) Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: SEC Network

Mississippi State vs. Alabama

Matchup: No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Favorite: Alabama (80.21% win probability)

Alabama (80.21% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-14.5)

Alabama (-14.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ESPN

Arizona vs. Washington

Matchup: No. 7 Washington Huskies at Arizona Wildcats

No. 7 Washington Huskies at Arizona Wildcats Projected Favorite: Washington (90.18% win probability)

Washington (90.18% win probability) Spread: Washington (-19.5)

Washington (-19.5) Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Fresno State vs. Nevada

Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs

Nevada Wolf Pack at No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs Projected Favorite: Fresno State (96.97% win probability)

Fresno State (96.97% win probability) Spread: Fresno State (-25.5)

Fresno State (-25.5) Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

