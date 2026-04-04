Nuggets vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

Nuggets vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and FDSSW

A pair of hot teams meet when the San Antonio Spurs (59-18) visit the Denver Nuggets (49-28) on Saturday, April 4, 2026 at 3 p.m. ET. The Spurs are 1.5-point favorites and put their 11-game win streak on the line against the Nuggets, who have won seven straight. The point total for the matchup is set at 243.5.

Nuggets vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -1.5 243.5 -126 +108

Nuggets vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (52.3%)

Nuggets vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs are 40-32-4 against the spread this season.

In the Nuggets' 77 games this season, they have 41 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Spurs have hit the over 33 times this season.

Nuggets games this year have gone over the point total 61% of the time (47 out of 77 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, San Antonio has fared worse at home, covering 16 times in 36 home games, and 24 times in 41 road games.

The Spurs have eclipsed the total in 16 of 36 home games (44.4%), compared to 17 of 41 road games (41.5%).

This year, Denver is 18-19-0 at home against the spread (.486 winning percentage). On the road, it is 23-17-0 ATS (.575).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Nuggets' games have finished above the over/under at home (51.4%, 19 of 37) compared to away (70%, 28 of 40).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 24.7 points, 11.5 boards and 3 assists.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 18.5 points, 6.2 assists and 3.8 boards.

Stephon Castle averages 16.6 points, 5.2 boards and 7.2 assists, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Julian Champagnie averages 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 43.5% from the field and 38% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nuggets Leaders

Per game, Nikola Jokic provides the Nuggets 27.7 points, 13 boards and 10.8 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Nuggets are getting 25.6 points, 4.4 boards and 7.1 assists per game from Jamal Murray.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 13.7 points, 2.6 boards and 1.3 assists. He is sinking 45% of his shots from the field and 41% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per game.

The Nuggets are receiving 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Bruce Brown.

The Nuggets get 11.9 points per game from Cameron Johnson, plus 3.7 boards and 2.4 assists.

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