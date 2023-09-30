Washington vs Arizona Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Washington Huskies facing the Arizona Wildcats.

Washington vs Arizona Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Washington: (-1200) | Arizona: (+720)

Washington: (-1200) | Arizona: (+720) Spread: Washington: -19.5 (-110) | Arizona: +19.5 (-110)

Washington: -19.5 (-110) | Arizona: +19.5 (-110) Total: 65.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Washington vs Arizona Betting Trends

Washington has three wins in four games against the spread this year.

As a 19.5-point or greater favorite, Washington has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Two of four Washington games have gone over the point total this season.

Arizona has won twice against the spread this season.

Arizona and its opponent have yet to go over the total this year.

Washington vs Arizona Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Huskies win (90.2%)

Washington vs Arizona Point Spread

Arizona is the underdog by 19.5 points against Washington. Arizona is -110 to cover the spread, and Washington is -110.

Washington vs Arizona Over/Under

The Washington-Arizona matchup on September 30 has been given an over/under of 65.5 points. The over is -114 and the under is -106.

Washington vs Arizona Moneyline

The Washington vs Arizona moneyline has Washington as a -1200 favorite, while Arizona is a +720 underdog.

Washington vs. Arizona Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Washington 49.8 3 17 26 59.5 2 4 Arizona 28.5 74 16 21 58.8 0 4

