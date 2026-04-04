Red Sox vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Boston Red Sox take on the San Diego Padres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Padres Game Info

Boston Red Sox (2-5) vs. San Diego Padres (2-5)

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and Padres.TV

Red Sox vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-144) | SD: (+122)

BOS: (-144) | SD: (+122) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+150) | SD: +1.5 (-182)

BOS: -1.5 (+150) | SD: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 0-0, 1.69 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Connelly Early to the mound, while Randy Vasquez (1-0) will answer the bell for the Padres. Early and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Early's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Vasquez has started only one game with a set spread, which the Padres covered. The Padres have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Vasquez starts this season.

Red Sox vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (57%)

Red Sox vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -144 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The Padres are -182 to cover, and the Red Sox are +150.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Padres contest on April 4 has been set at 7.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Padres Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with two wins in the six contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Boston has been listed as a favorite of -144 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in four of their seven games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread mark of 2-5-0 in seven games with a line this season.

The Padres have yet to win a game they were the moneyline underdog this season, going 0-1.

San Diego has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +122 or longer.

The Padres have had an over/under set by oddsmakers seven times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in two of those games (2-4-1).

The Padres have covered 42.9% of their games this season, going 3-4-0 ATS.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston with 11 hits and an OBP of .393, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .821. He's batting .393.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Abreu will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs.

Marcelo Mayer has three doubles, a home run and two walks. He's batting .294 and slugging .647 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Jarren Duran is batting .182 with a .227 slugging percentage and two RBI this year.

Duran enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .118 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Willson Contreras has one home run, two RBI and a batting average of .174 this season.

Contreras enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Ramon Laureano has a slugging percentage of .636 and has seven hits, both team-high figures for the Padres. He's batting .318 and with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 42nd in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill is batting .185 with a double, a home run and two walks. He's slugging .333 with an on-base percentage of .241.

He is currently 148th in batting average, 167th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .200 with a double and four walks.

Manny Machado has a .393 on-base percentage to pace his team.

Red Sox vs Padres Head to Head

4/3/2026: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/10/2025: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/9/2025: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/8/2025: 10-2 BOS (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-2 BOS (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/30/2024: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/29/2024: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/28/2024: 9-2 SD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-2 SD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/21/2023: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/20/2023: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/19/2023: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

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