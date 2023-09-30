Alabama vs Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Alabama vs Mississippi State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Alabama: (-720) | Mississippi State: (+500)

Alabama: (-720) | Mississippi State: (+500) Spread: Alabama: -14.5 (-110) | Mississippi State: +14.5 (-110)

Alabama: -14.5 (-110) | Mississippi State: +14.5 (-110) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Alabama vs Mississippi State Betting Trends

Alabama has two wins against the spread this season.

As a 14.5-point or greater favorite, Alabama has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Two of four Alabama games have gone over the point total this year.

Mississippi State has one win against the spread this season.

A pair of Mississippi State four games in 2023 have hit the over.

Alabama vs Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Crimson Tide win (80.2%)

Alabama vs Mississippi State Point Spread

Alabama is favored by 14.5 points versus Mississippi State. Alabama is -110 to cover the spread, while Mississippi State is -110.

Alabama vs Mississippi State Over/Under

An over/under of 45.5 has been set for Alabama-Mississippi State on September 30, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Alabama vs Mississippi State Moneyline

Mississippi State is a +500 underdog on the moneyline, while Alabama is a -720 favorite.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Alabama 30.3 67 13.5 15 55.3 2 4 Mississippi State 30.8 64 27.3 81 55.0 4 4

