Penn State vs Northwestern Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Penn State Nittany Lions playing the Northwestern Wildcats.

Penn State vs Northwestern Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Penn State: (-4000) | Northwestern: (+1400)

Penn State: (-4000) | Northwestern: (+1400) Spread: Penn State: -26.5 (-110) | Northwestern: +26.5 (-110)

Penn State: -26.5 (-110) | Northwestern: +26.5 (-110) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Penn State vs Northwestern Betting Trends

Penn State has three wins in three games against the spread this year.

One of three Penn State games have hit the over this year.

Northwestern has won twice against the spread this season.

This season, three of Northwestern's four games have hit the over.

Penn State vs Northwestern Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nittany Lions win (96.8%)

Penn State vs Northwestern Point Spread

Penn State is favored by 26.5 points over Northwestern. Penn State is -110 to cover the spread, with Northwestern being -110.

Penn State vs Northwestern Over/Under

The Penn State-Northwestern game on September 30 has been given an over/under of 47.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Penn State vs Northwestern Moneyline

Northwestern is a +1400 underdog on the moneyline, while Penn State is a -4000 favorite.

Penn State vs. Northwestern Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Penn State 40.5 18 8.8 4 44.8 1 4 Northwestern 24 94 25.8 74 41.8 2 4

